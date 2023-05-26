Vučić’s farewell speech at a rally in Belgrade | Info

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić addressed a large gathering in Belgrade tonight.

“I know that you are frozen, I can’t say, but I know that I am fed up with you, but I have a few more things. I served my country and people faithfully and loyally for 11 years,” said Vučić.

“This is the last evening that I am addressing you as president of SNS, of which I will be a faithful and loyal member, but from tomorrow I will the president of Serbia, but not the party. Tomorrow, someone else will take over SNS, of which I will remain a member, but from tomorrow I will be the president of the citizens of Serbia, not the party. Wonderful people will take over the leadership of the party. Already for Vidovdan, precisely because of the crisis, and I will ask SNS to be the pivot of everything, we are starting to form the Movement for the People and the State in order to have a base to preserve our country in the next two and three crisis years, which are crucial for our country. I am so happy to see how many of you are left here and I am grateful because I guess I’ll never speak in front of this many people againand. Thanks for everything. And don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere, just nowhere. We will fight for Serbia together, we will open new factories and roads,” Vučić said.

“For me, it is of particular importance to say a big thank you to everyone with whom I have cooperated in the political party all these years and to say ‘thank you’ for never allowing us to hate. There is nothing worse than hatred,” the president added. of Serbia.

Vučić announced last year, and officially confirmed in March, that the People’s Movement for the State will be formed at the end of May or the beginning of June. It is, according to announcements, a new political organization, which would be “supra-party”.

For now, the leader of Naprednjak has sent messages that it will be a movement that singles out political forces that are devoid of divisions and influence from abroad, from the West or the East.

He said that it would be a state-building and national movement for the survival and progress of Serbia, which would oppose all “severe diseases that have plagued Serbian society in a political sense.”

Also, he recently clarified that he has no intention of abolishing the SNS “best” party, but that there are “scumbags” in it as well.

