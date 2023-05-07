More than 55 soldiers are looking for the missing aircraft in Guaviare

With more than 60 highly trained men equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the Military Forces began an operational deployment in the jungles of Guaviare with the aim of locating the Cessna U206G aircraft that disappeared last Monday while covering the Araraquara-San José del Guaviare route..

These commandos from the Special Forces Division will advance in this humanitarian mission, in the middle of the thick jungle checking every inch with the sole desire to save lives, as they always do in every operation.

The General Command of the Military Forces was ordered to support the relief agencies and the Colombian Air Force, which since day one has been in search and rescue tasks of the single engine and the seven people on board.

The first reports made by the troops on the ground, where communication can only be done through high-powered radios, indicate that maneuvers and movements have been made difficult because the area where contact with the aircraft was lost is a jungle sector. difficult to access.

The uniformed men will remain day and night in the area, supporting the other relief agencies. The mission of the military is to be able to locate the aircraft with its occupants.