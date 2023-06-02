More than 6,000 left-behind children receive holiday gifts – Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 1, Xi’an Charity Association, Xi’an Care for the Next Generation Working Committee, Xi’an Daming Palace Industrial Group and Xi’an Daming Palace Charity Foundation for Children jointly held a donation activity for children with disabilities, welfare institutions, and Representatives of left-behind children in difficulty presented holiday gifts.

At the donation site, the participating leaders issued donation cards to the donated children’s charity organizations, welfare institutions, schools, and 30 volunteer service teams directly under the Xi’an Charity Association, and the district and county charity association’s children’s charity projects, and donated to the Xi’an Charity Association The volunteer service team directly under the “Dream Realization June 1st” charity project of caring for left-behind children in difficulties awarded cards, distributed wish gifts to representatives of left-behind children in difficulties, and issued honorary certificates to representatives of caring units and caring people who participated in this “Dream Realization June 1st” activity .

It is reported that the value of donations in this event reached 1.0945 million yuan. Funded children with disabilities, welfare institutions, 12 homes for left-behind children, and sent a wish gift worth 300 to 500 yuan to each of more than 6,000 left-behind children in difficulties.

“Dream Comes True” caring for left-behind children in difficulty is a brand project that Xi’an Charity Association has persisted in for many years. Over the past 26 years since the project was implemented, it has funded more than 50,000 children from orphans, disabled and needy families, and more than 40 needy schools and institutions for children with disabilities. The purpose of this year’s “Dream Realization June 1st” caring for left-behind children in difficulties is to send care and warmth to left-behind children in difficulties through the Internet + public welfare + social power, so that children can feel the care of all sectors of society and the care of charity love Under healthy and happy growth. (Reporter Yuan Yue)