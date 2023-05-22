More than 80 people were treated at the ISSS after the tragedy at the Cuscatlán Stadium

The director of the Salvadoran Social Security Institute (ISSS) reported during a press conference that around 88 people who were victims of the stampede at the Cuscatlan Stadium during the FAS and Alianza sports meeting, were treated by different medical centers of the national network .

“Yesterday, more than 500 people were affected, around 88 people were displaced to the different care centers,” explained the director of the ISSS, Mónica Ayala.

Likewise, 18 patients were treated at the different centers, 1 of them at the Medical Surgical Hospital, 13 at the General Hospital and 4 at the Roma Polyclinic Hospital, where they received outpatient treatment, added Dr. Mónica Ayala.

The events occurred on the night of Saturday, May 20, to which the first response teams reacted in a timely manner to diligently attend to the victims of the tragedy, achieving that the vast majority were discharged last Sunday.