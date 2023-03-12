Home News Moroccan Bono was taken to hospital after an injury in Sevilla’s match against Almeria
Moroccan Bono was taken to hospital after an injury in Sevilla's match against Almeria

Moroccan Bono was taken to hospital after an injury in Sevilla’s match against Almeria

The Spanish newspaper Marca said that the Moroccan Yassin Bono, the Seville goalkeeper, was transferred to a hospital, but he is in a stable condition after he was injured in the match against Almeria in the Spanish Premier League today, Sunday.

Bono collided with Almeria defender Srdjan Babic before falling over team mate Alex Telles in the 32nd minute, leaving him on a stretcher.

Doctors placed a brace on the 31-year-old guard’s neck, and he was taken to hospital for checkups as a precautionary measure.

Sevilla said Bono had felt dizzy but was in a stable condition.

Serbian Marko Dmitrovic replaced Bono, who contributed to Morocco reaching the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar.

Sevilla came from behind to win 2-1 over Almeria thanks to a double by Lucas Ocampos from a penalty kick and Eric Lamela after Sergio Akemi opened the scoring for the away team.

