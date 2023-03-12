People with disabilities in the municipalities of Aguachica and La Gloria feel more useful to their families and society, with the delivery of technical aid from the Government of Cesar to strengthen their economic ventures.

The ‘My Capacity is Greater’ program restores hope to entrepreneurs like Carlos Gil, who makes wood crafts using the carving and openwork technique, and who, as if that were not enough, creates decorative products for the home.

“The arrival of these tools is of vital importance for my strengthening and they are special because I did not have them. These tools allow me to increase the quality of the production of my handicrafts”, commented Gil.

Another of the ventures that will be strengthened will be the production of cheese and whey, an idea that came to Eliades Mena, who expressed his gratitude to the Government, We Do It Better, for thinking of him. “I feel happy for this delivery that is going to help me, because I needed this to work and there it will improve as development progresses,” he said.

With ‘My Capacity is Greater’, the Government of Cesar helps the disabled population to find well-being and thus achieve their life project in the company of their family.



“We continue working for the strategies aimed at people with disabilities from the Departmental Disability Office, created by Luis Alberto Monsalvo. This dependency today is in the execution of strategies and public policies for this sector of the Cesarean population, “said Governor Andrés Meza.

In Aguachica and La Gloria, coolers, pots, fans, industrial blenders, scales, drills, blowtorches, among other supplies that are part of the process of fortifying the enterprises that the Government is supporting, We Do It Better, were also delivered.

