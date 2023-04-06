New York, USA, April 5, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/More than one million people are in need of emergency assistance in Burundi, a United Nations agency announced on Monday during the official launch in Bujumbura from the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan, requiring $194.2 million.

According to the official humanitarian response plan between the government and the United Nations Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), around 1.5 million people will need humanitarian assistance in 2023, including 1.1 million of the most vulnerable. targeted for help.

Resource mobilization remains a challenge. The UN warns that the lack of funding could have “serious consequences”, leaving vulnerable populations exposed to climate risks, diseases and protection risks, and jeopardizing repatriation efforts and livelihoods. “Breaking the cycle of epidemics will be difficult without an emergency health response and increased access to water, sanitation and hygiene,” insists OCHA.

“Our humanitarian response for Burundi in 2023 is the result of an in-depth analysis of the needs and challenges faced by the most vulnerable populations,” said in a press release, John Agbor, Acting Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in this East African countries. “Together, with the government, humanitarian and development partners, we can work towards durable solutions to improve the quality of life of these populations and build a more resilient future. We are all united by a common cause: saving lives and leaving no one behind.”

The 2022 response plan financed up to 50%

Burundi is highly vulnerable to climate change and natural disasters have led to significant internal displacement. In 2021 and 2022, various shocks, including the Covid-19 pandemic, disease outbreaks and war in Ukraine, have exacerbated existing humanitarian needs, affecting vulnerable populations such as refugees and internally displaced people. country. Together with the government, the humanitarian community has been leading response planning since 2016 to meet the life-saving needs of affected populations.

To respond to the humanitarian crisis in Burundi, OCHA believes that coordination is essential. In this regard, UN agencies will continue to support the humanitarian country team, humanitarian partners and the government by providing needs assessments, monitoring and reporting.





“Promoting a well-funded response and dignified return of refugees will also continue to be a priority,” OCHA said.

Last year, nearly 675,000 people received humanitarian aid, 70% of the initial target. According to the UN, this achievement is the result of joint efforts by humanitarian partners, the government of Burundi and donors.

However, it is important to note that the remaining funding gap was significant, at nearly 50%, negatively impacting the volume of assistance provided.

