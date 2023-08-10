More than twelve thousand identity documents without withdrawing in Valledupar

A total of 12,847 identity documents have not yet been claimed at the offices of the Valledupar Special Registry, of these, 7,315 are citizenship cards and 5,532 are identity cards that were processed for the first time or a duplicate was requested.

In the Auxiliary Registrar’s Office of the First of May, the identity cards and citizenship cards are ready to be delivered, in the same way, in the Auxiliary Registrar’s Office of Nevada, a damming of identification documents is presented.

The Special Registry will publish on its billboard the numbers of documents that are in the entity ready to be claimed. Also, citizens will be able to follow up on their process through the website of the Registrar’s Office.

The entity calls on the citizens of Valledupar to come to the facilities for their document and to be able to exercise their right to vote, this October 29, 2023.

Claiming the identity document has no cost and is very easy, only the holder of the document must present himself to the office where the procedure was carried out.

