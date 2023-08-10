Morena’s crime gives the campaign a slap of reality

Morena Dominguez She was 11 years old when two motorcycles beat her and killed her to rob her, a few hours ago, when she was going to her school in Lanús. Right on the brink of the closure of the electoral proselytizing with a view to the PASO on Sunday, crime breaks in and disrupts a campaign in which partisan fights are usually the epicenter, instead of focusing on debating how to seriously address pressing social problems. Security is one of them.

You have to recognize the speed of reflexes. In the police field, the speed with which the suspects were identified and arrested. Politically, the immediacy with which a large part of those who are candidates canceled their events and tours.

However that reaction does not solve the underlying problem. What’s more, we will witness once again the same billing and hand washing that we witness every time a brutal murder occurs, which in Greater Buenos Aires and in the main urban centers of the country is commonplace.

Thus, in the endless wheel of blaming, now the security policy of the province of Buenos Aires, that of the municipality of Lanús, the local and Buenos Aires police, the justice system, the current legislation, etc. will be blamed. . etc

Surely there will be shared responsibilities regarding such a complex issue. But that eternal carousel is a distraction that prevents debates and in-depth measures. There is something worse: many times it is the platform for easy and demagogic answers, especially with elections just around the corner.

We will attend the typical proposals that are thrown to the wind before each event of this type. One of them will be to lower the age of imputability to minors. Those who claim it, how long has it been since they entered a juvenile institution or a jail? Can progress be made to that extent without changing the situation of our dire prison system?

There will be no shortage of those who suggest the death penalty. Or the great Bukele, as a mirror of what the Salvadoran president did to imprison, isolate and torture hundreds of suspected criminals without due process. There is one who promotes him in his campaign spots.

It must be taken for granted that the discussion over the fight against drug trafficking will arise again. In addition to pro-government supporters and opponents who have confiscated more or imprisoned less, they will insist on illuminating ideas that have already failed in other latitudes, such as the incorporation of the Armed Forces into the fight against drug trafficking or the protection of borders.

Let’s assume that the crime problem, especially the street crime that sheds blood, is complicated enough to be tackled with easy initiatives. But we must face this debate and advance possible public policies that show that there may be a path to resolution.

As with the economy, passing the buck from one to another with the security crisis, which has also been in a sustained worsening process for decades, explains much of the boredom and distance from society due to the parallel agenda that most seems interest the leadership. And they cause pain and mourning before each Morena they kill.

