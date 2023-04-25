Home » More than two thousand families are benefited with the inauguration of renovated courts in Sonsonate
More than two thousand families are benefited with the inauguration of renovated courts in Sonsonate

The Sonsonate municipal mayor’s office reported that this Monday, the inauguration of three renovated courts was held in the Sensunapán neighborhood, where more than two thousand families are benefited with new spaces for their healthy recreation.

The modernization of these renovated courts has benefited a total of 4,040 people from the Sensunapán urbanization, including 2,400 residents of Sensunapán one and 1,400 residents of Sensunapán two, who can now enjoy safe and transformed spaces.

This project was carried out as part of the mayor’s vision of transforming the municipality, promoting the integral development of the population.

