The wall complicated the MasterChef participants: “They destroyed the asparagus”

Tonight’s challenge complicated the participants of MasterChef Argentina. The wall is back. The greatest difficulties were the group of Juan Francisco and Rodolfo.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



the slogan was to make the same dish and that they are the same despite cooking separated by a wall, that is, they could only talk to each other.

“We speak a different language” observed Juan Francisco, after seeing the little similarity of both dishes.

The jury had harsh returns. «They smashed the asparagus”expressed Germán Martitegui and criticized the presentation of the preparation.

There were differences within the same jury, when trying the dish prepared by Rodrigo Salcedo and Silvana Diaz.

“I am really surprised. I tried the fish and it’s like trying it from the same dish. This is very good: color, flavor and seasoning. Very interesting”, praised Donato de Santis.

So did Martitegui.“Very rich flavors. Sweet potato puree with lemon is good for both. That other thing that Donato says: the consistency, texture and assembly of the sole, is identical. And a revelation in the role of Silvana’s leader, that he had never seen you. What we have been talking about seems to me to be the path. Poor Rodrigo, the same “, highlighted

But when the return came Damián Betular, the evaluation was very different. . «The idea of ​​the challenge is that they are equal. The same is the same where the puree is, where the fish is, where the fennel is. I agree with the taste, but for me it does not close what it is“, observed the pastry chef.

Above or above? 👀 The problem between Juan Francisco and Rodolfo was that they don’t speak the same language. I followed #MasterChefArgentina at https://t.co/aDeqH0xpbe 📲 pic.twitter.com/Zqu6CkKFVz — MasterChef Argentina (@MasterChefAR) April 25, 2023

Rodrigo and Silvana, the highlights

In the end, the MasterChef jury informed the chefs that the decision was not unanimous. He also marked the four contestants who they had many differences in their preparations.

“It was a complicated decision, divided and with many nuances but we have chosen. Who They go up to the balcony and go to Wednesday benefits are… Rodrigo and Silvana“Martitegui reported.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





