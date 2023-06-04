more than two tons of waste were removed from Taganga beach

Through the Promar project, 10 collection and collection points for cigarette butts called ‘recipostes’ were installed in the Camellón de Taganga.

More of two tons of waste and 10,000 cigarette butts were removed from the bay Taganga in the third version of the Playatón 2023led by the Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar., in which more than 400 volunteers and 40 companies from the public and private sector were involved.

The day featured a complete display of actions in favor of the ecosystem that made it possible to collect more than 200 kg of waste submarines, 1,500 kg of ordinary waste and close to 350 kg usable, thanks to activities such as cleaning the sea coast, underwater cleaning, technical tree pruning and community awareness.

Activities such as underwater cleaning, technical tree pruning and community awareness were carried out.

‘Your butt, your garbage’: Within the framework of the ‘Your butt, your garbage’ campaign, Essmar installed together with Socya, through the Promar project, in Camellón de Taganga, 10 collection and collection points for cigarette butts called ‘recipostes’, Manufactured 100% with recyclable materials, mitigating the problem of inadequate final disposal of this waste and pollution of the oceans.

Read also: Four sea turtles and a nurse shark are released in Inca Inca in Santa Marta

The activity had the participation of entities such as: Asotenderos de Taganga, Socya, Promar Project, Save Your River Foundation, Taganga Divers Schools, Repack, Faith and Joy Foundation, Disconcep, Marine Watchmen Network, ICBF, Tropical Coffee, ZEA SAS Rescue , Caimec, Café Thui, Fire Department, Civil Defence, Atesa SAESP, Indetur, Dadsa, Daabon, Chinchorreros, Dimar, National Navy, Magdalene University, Hostal Aquarius, National Police, Cooempremac ESP, Drumond Ltd., Indurod IceNational Army, Guardians of the Environment, Nutressa, Mundo Marino, educational institutions, councilors, fishermen and providers of Taganga, for their involvement in this event carried out within the framework of the Essmar Verde campaign.