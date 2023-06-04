who goes and who comes in Serie A – breaking latest news

Of Monica Colombo

Allegri wants to stay at Juventus, Mourinho asks for guarantees and investments from Roma. Italian on pole for Napoli. If Gasperini leaves, Thiago Motta to Atalanta

The curtain falls on the championship and since tomorrow there is no certainty, there are not a few clubs that have not yet resolved their reservations on next year’s technical guidance. Let’s start with the safety. Simone Inzaghi, after a spring on hot coals, earned his stay on the Nerazzurri bench with his extraordinary journey in the Champions League. Stefano Pioli has never been questioned by the Milan owners who appreciated the coach’s work, always balanced in his utterances. Sarri will always have a greater say in Lazio, Sottil has renewed with Udinese e Palladinothe revelation coach of Serie A, he will stop again in Monza (for just one year, for). Then thick fog.

To say the least, after the split between Spalletti and De Laurentiis, it is still unclear who will coach the Italian champions next season. The chosen one, that is Luis Enrique, seems to be headed for Paris where he will collect the legacy of Galtier, while Conceicao seems to fade away. By decreasing the petals of the daisy, the remain upright return of the ex Rafa Benitez (in constant contact with the president of Napoli) and Vincenzo Italiano, engaged on Wednesday in the Conference League final. The iron pact with Fiorentina on issues concerning sports policy could facilitate the in the dialogue of fra De Laurentiis e Commisso. I’m flattered by the combinations but let’s finish the season and then we’ll talk, declared in the last few hours the Italian, focused only on West Ham next opponent. See also Russian Chess Federation leaves Europe to join Asia amid war in Ukraine

Waiting to understand if the viola patron will release his coach, he takes shape Firenze the hypothesis of an internal promotion from Primavera to Alberto Aquilani’s first team. Max Allegri in the last vigil of the season speaks with the tone of one who has no intention of abdicatingpostponing any evaluation on the planning of the next championship to Monday. He still has a two-year contract worth 7 million net, a figure that discourages hasty divorces at Continassa. Max doesn’t give the idea of ​​being open to a consensual termination of the agreement, a formula that would allow Juve to look for a replacement (Tudor who said goodbye to Marseille?) without weighing down the budget too much. Moreover, before solving the puzzle about the coach, there should be a sports director and Giuntoli, Calvo’s favorite, still doesn’t have an appointment with De Laurentiis to find a way to say goodbye.

Mourinho, net of claims and complaints, should remain in Rome. At least that was what he had told the fatigued players after the night in Budapest. I certainly remain the promise of the Portuguese who still has a one-year contract worth 8 million net per season. He shouldn’t have other proposals on the table capable of making him give up. Of course, with the statements following the defeat against Sevilla, he delivered a postcard to the Friedkins that was easy to interpret. The technician asks for more investments on the market, a greater say in the choice of purchases and finally a manager who is the mouthpiece of the complaints with the refereeing world. Not much. See also Earthquake between Turkey and Syria, over 15 thousand dead. 12 year old pulled alive from the rubble after 62 hours - World

Gasperini and the crisis of the seventh year. We’ll talk about my future from Monday. I have a contract eh, I’ve worked hard, but now I want the Europa League because it can increase the team’s reputation. When it is clear which European competition Atalanta will next participate in – the place in the Conference League is already assured – the coach will meet the Percassis. To see if the ambitions coincide. In the event of a separation, Thiago Motta, after the excellent season in Bologna, the chosen one.