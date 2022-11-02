Home News Morgan returns to the X Factor, but as a super guest. And the minister Sangiuliano brakes Sgarbi: “You don’t make appointments like this”
Morgan returns to the X Factor, but as a super guest. And the minister Sangiuliano brakes Sgarbi: "You don't make appointments like this"

Morgan returns to the X Factor, but as a super guest. And the minister Sangiuliano brakes Sgarbi: "You don't make appointments like this"

Morgan will be the guest of the second live episode of X Factor, tomorrow Thursday 3 November evening, on Sky Uno. In the spotlight these days as indicated by the new undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture Vittorio Sgarbi as owner of a department dedicated to music in the new government, he will be on the stage of X Factor in the episode, the one of tomorrow, dedicated to the MTV Generation theme, a ‘golden age for pop music, of which the singer-songwriter and musician was the protagonist together with Bluvertigo: the contestants will sing covers of iconic songs from that historical period of music on TV.

Fedez, for his roster, thought of “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol for Linda, “Toxic” by Britney Spears for Dadà and “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” by Beastie Boys for the Little Men; Ambra has entrusted Madonna’s “Ray of Light” to Tropea and Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” to Lucrezia; Dargen D’Amico proposed Daniele Silvestri’s “Salirò” for Disco Club Paradiso, Subsonica’s “All my mistakes” for Beatrice Quinta and a-ha’s “Take On Me” for Matteo Orsi; and finally Rkomi awarded Radiohead’s “Creep” to the French Saints, Björk’s “Hyperballad” to Iako and Gianluca Grignani’s “Destination Paradise” to Joėlle.

Morgan returns to XF after eight years of absence and many accusations at the show, and for the first time he will see him as a special guest and not at the table of judges. The artist, back from over 50 concerts in 2022 where he performed solo and with orchestra in the most important Italian cultural festivals, will perform live one of his most famous pieces, “Altrove”, and with a special performance he will pay homage to David Bowie, who has always been an idol and source of inspiration for the singer-songwriter.

As regards Vittorio Sgarbi’s proposal, the opinion of the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano to LaPresse should be recorded today: «I respect Morgan at a musical level but» to assume a certain type of political role «we need prerequisites set by law. It’s not that they are named like that. ” The same is true “to be a judge of the constitutional court or full professor of juridical matters”, continues Sangiuliano, according to whom, on the other hand, a role of consultant that can be used by an undersecretary “can be done by anyone. It will be necessary to carry out all the necessary checks ».

