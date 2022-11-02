Original title – Yin Hong presided over the meeting of the leading group of the province’s joint prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, emphasizing

Face problems and challenges to prevent simplification

Make the fight against the epidemic stronger and warmer

Yin Hong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Leader of the Provincial Epidemic Joint Prevention and Control Leading Group, presided over a meeting of the province’s New Coronary Pneumonia Joint Prevention and Control Leading Group on the evening of October 31, conveying the spirit of the relevant central documents, analyzing the current situation, and deploying the next key work . He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, and unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of “foreign defense against imports, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing” , face up to problems and challenges, optimize and improve “playing methods”, prevent simplification and one-size-fits-all, with a highly responsible attitude to the people, with a more pragmatic work style, improve the level of scientific and precise prevention and control, actively respond to social concerns, and protect with heart and emotion To improve the lives of the masses, make the anti-epidemic stronger and warmer, resolutely complete the phased goals, and achieve the bottom of the society as soon as possible.

Ren Zhenhe, governor of the province and head of the provincial joint epidemic prevention and control leading group, delivered a speech. Wang Fu, Zhu Tianshu, Cheng Xiaobo, Zhang Jingang, Zhang Yongxia, Zhang Shizhen, Li Peixing, He Wei, Ma Xiaojie and Li Zhixun were present.

The meeting pointed out that the current situation of epidemic prevention and control is still complex and not optimistic. It is necessary to further improve the political position, clearly understand that the sooner the epidemic is under control, the less affected the development will be, and fully devote ourselves to epidemic prevention and control. It is necessary to implement the requirements of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan with a sense of responsibility and urgency that cannot be rested at all times, and unswervingly promote dynamic clearing, so as to be strict, efficient, and orderly, and cut off potential transmission risks. It is necessary to adhere to the problem orientation, optimize and improve prevention and control measures according to local conditions, and further improve the level of emergency response and scientific and precise prevention and control according to changes in the epidemic situation, and resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic.

The meeting emphasized that we must concentrate our efforts to win the battle of local epidemic annihilation. Lanzhou City should speed up the transfer and isolation speed, increase the reserve of isolation rooms and treatment beds, improve the turnover efficiency of beds and rooms, and ensure that “everything should be transferred and separated”, and the “daily settlement” should be truly achieved. The certainty of the implementation effect of the measures should deal with the uncertainty of the epidemic. Colleges and universities should further compress and consolidate their responsibilities, mobilize all teachers and students, strictly and carefully implement each link and measure, take good care of the door, manage people well, and make every effort to ensure the health of teachers and students, campus safety, and order. Stablize.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to adhere to the people-centered approach, do a good job in ensuring the livelihood of the people with responsibility and emotion, and meet the basic living needs of the people. It is necessary to respond to the demands of the masses in a timely manner, do not delay for the problems that can be solved, do our best to help solve them, and explain the problems that cannot be solved at the moment, so as to win the understanding and support of the masses. It is necessary to effectively improve the work style, not to simplify, not to cut across the board, and not to increase the code layer by layer, and resolutely put an end to “stiffness and indifference” in work, so as to avoid misunderstandings and conflicts among the masses. It is necessary to strengthen analysis and judgment, pay attention to information release and public opinion guidance, study and formulate plans for some common issues in advance, strive to put the work ahead, actively respond to social concerns, crack down on online rumors in accordance with the law, and form a strong joint force to fight the epidemic.