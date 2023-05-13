Morgan Stanley IM outlines four priorities for responsible long-term investing From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Morgan Stanley IM outlines the four priorities for long-term responsible investing



Changes to the global energy system and demographic changes are top priorities for sustainable investors

To address the major changes underway, long-term investors focused on managing risk and capturing opportunities should consider four priority areas. He supports it John StreurChairman Calvert Research and Management (part of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) Investment Management) which indicates: changes to the global energy system, demographic changes, higher costs and social externalities impacting communities.

CHANGES TO THE GLOBAL ENERGY SYSTEM

Calvert has historically noted two major risks to the global fossil fuel-based primary energy system: geopolitical risk and carbon emissions. These risks create a potential for innovative products that can compete with fossil fuel to disrupt its supremacy as the world‘s primary energy source. Geopolitical and regulatory pressures for the transition of our energy system (such as inflation Reduction Act Bill in the US, the EU Green Deal business plan and the Carbon Border Tax) must be factored into long-term investment decisions…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge