Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi / T: Nidal Al-Sharifi No sooner had the curtain fallen on the competitions of the first day of the Seventh International Forum of the Grand Prix Moulay El Hassan Laparra Athletics in Marrakech, until he announced a clear dominance of the Moroccan national team of athletes in a disability position, who dominated most of the games in which Morocco participates in the March 2023 edition.

During the opening of the seventh session, during which 44 countries represented by more than 450 participants and participants, Morocco won a total of 15 medals, which included 8 golds, 4 silvers and 3 bronzes, temporarily topping the general standings of the session, ahead of the French team, which finished second with golds and 5 silver and a bronze, and the Chinese team, which finished third, with three golds, four silvers and one bronze.

Hamid El-Aouni, President of the Royal Moroccan Federation of Sports for Persons with Disabilities, said that Morocco is achieving distinguished numbers, whether in terms of the competition and the arena or in terms of international organization, with international praise for the teams participating in the Grand Prix Moulay El Hassan.

Al-Awni added that the current edition is considered among the most prominent editions organized by Morocco, especially as it is an important station for competing athletes, as the winners are given two passes to compete in the upcoming African Championship and the World Championship that will be held in France next summer.

Hamid Al-Aouni stressed that the Royal Moroccan University for Sports of Persons in Disability is making sure that this event is a success with all available means, and with the support of governmental and territorial institutions that have been providing the necessary support to honor the forum, which is organized under the royal patronage, and which has become the focus of attention of the most powerful international teams. The Grand Prix places Moulay El Hassan among the priorities of its dates to compete for its prizes.

The president of the university praised the remarkable and unprecedented performance of the Moroccan national team, considering that this impressive performance from the first day will give the Kingdom greater exposure at the global level, and will also enhance Morocco’s presence in the World Championships that will be held this year, as well as the Paralympic Games next year, which will be held. France will embrace them.