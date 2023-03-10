Julian Andres Santa

There is no doubt that Mariana Pajón, lto queen of BMX, She is one of the most important athletes in the history of Colombia and at 31 years old, she still has much more to achieve in sports, with the golden smile and charisma that always accompany her. in every place and competition where he goes.

In the Guinness Records

the antioquena received another recognition for his sporting achievements and continues to increase his record, by enter the Guinness Records book in its 2023 edition, for his Olympic medals. Let us remember that Pajón was double gold medalist at the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games, besides rising the silver medal in Tokyo 2021, which allows it to have a place in the most prestigious pages that highlight the records world.

Tode a champion

They also stand out in the showcases of Mariana, the 18 world titles in different categories, that have allowed her to be exalted as the Sportsman of the Year and Athlete of the Americas, besides receiving the Cross of Boyacá, among other important recognitions in his successful career.

Not everything has been rosy

Each triumph is accompanied by a process in which there were falls, defeats, sadness or injuries and in the case of Pajón it has not been the exception. To remember some, the athlete fractured of the clavicle; he has had more than 15 bone fractures, ligament ruptures, inflamed tendons among others. However, he has always been seen with a smile from end to end and with the desire and motivation to get up and continue competing.