Moroccan taekwondo shines during the World School Championships in Mexico

Moroccan taekwondo achieved very honorable results during the World School Championships, which started on June 18 and will continue until June 25 in Mazatlan, Mexico.

The Royal Moroccan University for School Sports participated in this tournament with a delegation headed by Samir Abaqil, Head of Department at the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, in addition to a member of the Directorate Office of the Royal Moroccan University for School Sports, Mohamed Alaa Khashon, as an administrative officer for the delegation, while the task of technical supervision was assigned to Ibrahim Azdad. and Fawzi Rashidi.

During this international school competition, the Moroccan Taekwondo team was able to snatch 7 medals in the competition category, including three golds and the same silver ones, in addition to one bronze. And Omaima Boumeh from the qualifying high school, Ahmed Shawky, in the Regional Directorate of Salé, with a weight of more than 68 kg, then Haitham Al-Zaghouti, affiliated with the qualifying high school, Muhammad Jamal Al-Durra, in the Regional Directorate of Salé, with a weight of less than 87 kg.

As for the silver medals, they went to Fatima Al-Zahraa Bensaïd, who belongs to the Rehabilitation High School Ibn Hani in the Regional Directorate of Ain Sebaa, with a weight of less than 46 kg, and Nuzha Assal from the Rehabilitation High School Al-Khwarizmi in the Directorate of Chtouka Ait Baha, for a weight of less than 49 kg, then Assia Al-Idrisi From secondary school, Ahmed Shawky, in the Rabat Regional Directorate, with a weight of less than 63 kg. While the Moroccan school elite also achieved one bronze medal in the Al-Boumsi category, it was for Lamia Al-Malhaoui, who belongs to the Qualifying Secondary School Abdullah Al-Chefchaoui, in the Regional Directorate of Temara, in the Al-Boumsi Al-Hur category, while Muhammad Al-Asry won for the Qualifying Secondary School, Al-Sharif Al-Idrisi of the Regional Directorate of Tetouan, and Aya Bousouf for the same. Secondary school, the sixth rank in the Poomsi class.

It is noteworthy that the Moroccan national team participating in this world championship in Mexico was also able to win the award for sportsmanship, good behavior and fair play.

It should be noted that this sports competition organized by the International Federation of School Sports, which extinguishes its sixth candle in Mexico, previously held its first edition in India in 2017, its second edition in Marrakech in 2018, the third in Hungary in 2019, the fourth in Bulgaria in 2021, and then the fifth in Normondy, France 2022. .

