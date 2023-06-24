Fuel price: why petrol and diesel are so much more expensive at motorway service stations

A motorway service station in Rhineland-Palatinate was particularly bold: At the station, premium petrol E10 cost almost 70 cents and diesel almost 56 cents more compared to a service station off the motorway in the immediate vicinity. The figures come from a survey by the ADAC from March 2023, which the automobile club has now published. This was the highest price difference of the investigation, it says there.

But how can that be? Why is filling up on the motorway so expensive and who benefits from it?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

