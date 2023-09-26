Morocco defeats Algeria in the struggle to organize the African Cup

Electronic science – agencies

The Algerian Federation announced on Tuesday, through its new president, Walid Sadi, that Al-Malfi had withdrawn the nomination to host the 2025 and 2027 African Cup competitions.

Sadi said in a statement to state television, “Today we sent an official letter to the Confederation of African Football announcing the withdrawal of Algeria’s bids from organizing the 2025 and 2027 African Cups,” without mentioning any details about the reasons for this withdrawal.

Algeria’s withdrawal comes in light of Morocco’s chances of hosting the 2025 edition, facing a joint bid between Nigeria and Benin, while Senegal appears to be a candidate to host the 2027 edition, facing Botswana and a tripartite joint bid of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

On Wednesday, the Executive Committee of the African Union will hold a meeting in Cairo, followed by a press conference by its South African President, Patrice Motsepe, in which he will announce the identity of the two host countries for the 2025 and 2027 editions.

Regarding what was reported about the Executive Committee’s intention to announce the identity of the hosts of the 2025, 2027 and 2029 African Cup of Nations at once, a source in the continental federation told Agence France-Presse, “This matter concerns the Executive Committee, and if its members see the addition of revealing the host country for the 2029 edition at Wednesday’s meeting, then this is right.” Aseel to the Executive Committee and its members.”

Last October, the African Union withdrew the organization of the 2025 edition from Guinea due to its delay in completing the facilities to host the tournament.

Since then, the African Union has received requests for organization without deciding on the identity of the host country, before Motsepe announced last month that the host country would be revealed on September 27, while confirming that the assignment of organizing the 2027 edition will be decided on the same day.

