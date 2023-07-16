Mortadelo and Filemón creator dies

This was announced on his Twitter account Penguin Spain, which transmitted “with great sadness” the death of Ibáñez.

Francisco Ibáñez, creator of Mortadelo and Filemón died in Spain.

Francisco Ibanez, one of the best Spanish creators of comics or comics, “father” of characters as popular and beloved as mortadelo and Filemón, passed away this Saturday in Barcelona at the age of 87.

This was announced on his Twitter account Penguin Spain, which transmitted “with great sadness” from Penguin Random House Grupo Editorial that this morning a cartoonist and cartoonist has died in Barcelona.

The editorial also confirmed that next Monday at 12:30 local time (GMT+2) there will be a ceremony “open to the public” at the Sancho de Ávila Funeral Home in Barcelona.

Ibáñez has been the most nationally and internationally recognized Spanish comic book author, after he published the first Mortadelo y Filemón comic strip on January 20, 1958, in number 1,394 of the Pulgarcito magazine, published by Bruguera.

Since then, he has published thousands of comic strips about the disastrous agents, first in Bruguera’s children’s magazines and later in albums of long adventures, a total of 220, with titles such as “The atomic sulfate”, “Courage and… to the bull!”, «The change machine» or «Magin the Magician».

The great sports events worldwide were also a recurring reason for the appearance of his adventures, including “World Cup 78″, “Moscow 80”, “World Cup 82″, “Los Angeles 84”, “Seoul 88” or “Barcelona 92”. , among many other titles.

The life of Francisco Ibanez

Born in Barcelona in 1936, Ibáñez was the creator of some of the most famous characters in Spanish comics, since in addition to Mortadelo and Filemón, which many of today’s children know thanks to the cinema, he was the father of Rompetechos, Pepe Gotera and Otilio , from the neighborhood community of 13 Rue del Percebe or the Sacarino bellboy, a profession in which the artist began in the world of work.

A fan of comics and drawing from a very young age, Ibáñez has sold more than 100 million albums, making him the most prolific and recognized Spanish cartoonist.

In February of last year, Barcelona City Council decided to honor Francisco Ibáñez “for his tireless and intense creative career, as a benchmark in the world of humor and comics” in Spain.

Among Ibáñez’s distinctions are the Grand Prix of the Barcelona International Comic Fair for his career (1994), the Gold Medal of Fine Arts (2002) and the Bear Award for the work of a lifetime of the Madrid International Comic Fair. (“Expocomic 2002”).

Also read:

Brad Pitt, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Matt Damon, among the 160,000 Hollywood actors in favor of the strike

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

