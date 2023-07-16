Moselle instead of Malle – A region takes off

“Wine-Wednesday”, “Wine pairing” or “POV holiday on the Moselle” – with these headlines, the sisters Aline and Josephine Knodt are now inspiring tens of thousands of followers on the social media platform Instagram. The two winemakers use their reels to provide information about viticulture on the Moselle. At first they were ridiculed for it. Today, the winegrower sisters reach up to a million potential customers with their videos.

One day they will take over their parents’ winery – for this they have already increased the vineyards from 2.7 to four hectares. “When the sun rises between the vines in the vineyard in the morning, it’s wonderful. And at the latest when we toast our guests with our wine, we know that our work is sometimes exhausting – but it’s also a real gift.”

16 years ago, Daniel Neugart came to Traben-Trarbach for his training as a hotel clerk. At that time, the formerly glamorous spa town on the Moselle was long past its prime. But Neugart saw the potential of the place, beyond coffee trips and senior trips. Since then he has been passionate about helping like-minded people make a comeback of the Moselle as a hip holiday destination. Together with his wife, he converted an old coach house into a modern hotel, including a rooftop bar with a distant view. Dorothee Neugart is confident: “Our success encourages others to try something new as well. The region is finally on the up again.”

But things are not looking up everywhere. Irene and Jupp Pelzer have decided to quit. The couple had to close their traditional restaurant – 251 years of gastronomic history came to an end because no successor could be found. Pelzer’s children made a conscious decision not to continue the business. Understandable, because the industry is tough and demanding. And service staff are also difficult to find here.

36-year-old Jerry Fenno made a complete fresh start seven years ago when he turned his passion for water sports into a career and opened a wake park on a lake right next to the Moselle. In addition to tourists, many locals also come to the lake regularly. “We are one of the most popular spots for teenagers and young adults in summer. Many come straight after work and take a dip on the water,” says Fenno happily.

Implementing new ideas and preserving the best of tradition – that is the goal of many young people on the Moselle who love their homeland and have breathed new life into a well-known holiday region.

