National player Oberdorf: “Salaries in men’s football are no longer affordable”

In an interview with “Sports Illustrated”, Oberdorf emphasized that she does not aim to match men’s salaries, which is completely beyond the reach of women. The VfL Wolfsburg midfielder said she wanted to be paid according to performance. Oberdorf has therefore set itself the goal of getting more people excited about women’s football and getting them into the stadium.

Recently there has been a lot of discussion about salaries and bonuses in women’s football. While some call for equal pay for women and men, others point out that the financial differences were due to various factors. In men’s football, for example, the income from television rights, sponsorship and stadium visitors is significantly higher.

