Trade in the case of the missing girl from the Vatican | Info

The daughter of a prominent Vatican official disappeared 40 years ago.

Source: Profimedia

The case of Emanuele Orlandi, daughter (15) of a prominent official in Vatican which is disappeared 40 years ago, he suffered another setback as her brother rejected what he described as a “disgraceful” attempt Vatican and Rome prosecutors to shift blame to the family, suggesting the dead aunt is behind the teenage girl’s unsolved disappearance.

Pietro Orlandi, who has devoted his life to searching for his missing sister, made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday, a day after Italian news channel La7 published a special report based on investigative documents handed over to prosecutors by the Vatican in June after the case was reopened. opened in January.

Among the documents was a correspondence between Agostino Casaroli, the Vatican’s secretary of state at the time, and a Colombian priest who was the Orlandi family’s spiritual guide and confessor. According to the documents handed over by the Vatican to the prosecutor of the city of Rome, and confirmed as authentic by Pietro Orlandi and his lawyer Laura Sgro, Mario Meneguzzi, who was married to Emanuel’s aunt, sexually harassed Emanuel’s sister Natalina, who was then 21 years old. Sometime around this time, Emanuela disappeared, suggesting that he may have abused her as well. This claim stems from the testimony of Casaroli.

Orlandi wrote on his Facebook page after the revelations that his hopes of hearing “some good news” had been dashed.

“By the way, my uncle was 200 kilometers away on vacation with his family that evening when his father called him and he immediately came to Rome. The prosecution knew this very well because it has been in the documents for 40 years. What happened tonight is shameful“, he announced.

The Vatican also reacted, and the spokesman said that “the Holy See shares the family’s desire to get to the truth about the facts and to that end hopes that all hypotheses will be investigated”. with the holy secret of repentance, better known as confession, “since the priest spoke to Natalina in both a confessional and a conversational atmosphere”.

Emanuela disappeared on June 22, 1983, after a class at a music school near a Catholic church in Rome. The teenager was the daughter of a prominent Vatican official and lived within the fortified walls of the Vatican, where her mother still lives. Natalina Orlandi said at the press conference that her father-in-law tried to approach her for about a month, but she refused.

“And that ended, we never looked back at it”, she said and added that the family maintained good relations with the uncle, his wife and children. Although she admits she had a “bad” opinion of her brother-in-law, who died ten years ago, she does not think he was involved in her sister’s disappearance. “We exclude that possibility,” she said.

Pietro Orlandi emphasized that his sister Natalina was 21 and Emanuela 15 at the time. “That would be pedophilia, a completely different story,” he said when asked if he had ruled out his cousin as a suspect. There is no shortage of theories about Emanuele’s disappearance. Italian media in the 1980s speculated that she had been kidnapped in an attempt to secure the release of Mehmet Ali. Aga, a Turk imprisoned in 1981 for the attempted murder of Pope John Paul II, but this has not been proven.

The disappearance was also linked to the grave of Enrico de Pedis, a mobster buried in a Roman basilica. His grave was opened in 2012, but nothing was found, and Didi said in an interview for “Corriere della Sera” that too much attention was paid to the possible connection of the girl’s disappearance with the Roman criminal milieu, writes Hina, reports Jutarnji.hr.

In 2019, the Orlandi family received an anonymous letter stating that her body could be among the dead in the Teutonic Cemetery inside the Vatican walls, near a statue of an angel holding a book with the Latin inscription “Rekuiescat in Pace”. Two graves were opened, but nothing was found, not even the bones of two 19th-century princesses who were supposed to be buried there.

BONUS VIDEO:

01:08 SHOOT, THEN RAN THROUGH THE YARD AND YELLED “I KILLED MY BROTHER!” Murder of a boy (12) near Mladenovac: It all started with an argument over the pool Source: Kurir Television

Source: courier television

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

