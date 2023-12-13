Mother and daughter found shot – Telemundo Miami (51)

A double homicide shocked residents of the Yolanda Villas condominium in Miami on Wednesday morning, as a man allegedly shot and killed a woman and her daughter.

The victims were identified as 50-year-old Irisbel Cartalla and her 22-year-old daughter, Isbelsy Olivera, who had recently arrived from Cuba. According to a source close to the victims, Olivera worked as a manicurist in her own apartment, while her mother was employed as a cleaning employee in the condominium.

Police reported that the women were ambushed by the man, who was identified as Olivera’s ex-partner. Initially, there was confusion as to whether the suspect was also the ex-partner of Cartalla, but that theory was later ruled out.

The tragic incident took place in one of the condominium’s ninth-floor apartments, where both women were found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, the man surrendered to West Miami police. Miami police spokesman Mike Vega confirmed that the suspect confessed to the shooting.

The community is grappling with the devastating loss, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the motive behind the senseless act of violence. The suspect is currently in custody as the families and community members mourn the lives lost in the tragic incident.

Share this: Facebook

X

