Home » Mother and daughter found shot – Telemundo Miami (51)
News

Mother and daughter found shot – Telemundo Miami (51)

by admin
Mother and daughter found shot – Telemundo Miami (51)

A double homicide shocked residents of the Yolanda Villas condominium in Miami on Wednesday morning, as a man allegedly shot and killed a woman and her daughter.

The victims were identified as 50-year-old Irisbel Cartalla and her 22-year-old daughter, Isbelsy Olivera, who had recently arrived from Cuba. According to a source close to the victims, Olivera worked as a manicurist in her own apartment, while her mother was employed as a cleaning employee in the condominium.

Police reported that the women were ambushed by the man, who was identified as Olivera’s ex-partner. Initially, there was confusion as to whether the suspect was also the ex-partner of Cartalla, but that theory was later ruled out.

The tragic incident took place in one of the condominium’s ninth-floor apartments, where both women were found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the shooting, the man surrendered to West Miami police. Miami police spokesman Mike Vega confirmed that the suspect confessed to the shooting.

The community is grappling with the devastating loss, and authorities are continuing their investigation into the motive behind the senseless act of violence. The suspect is currently in custody as the families and community members mourn the lives lost in the tragic incident.

See also  Thefts of over 24 thousand euros in Latisana, San Giorgio and Torviscosa: jewels have disappeared from the houses

You may also like

The “chucho” and the “boy”, ideal companions to...

Harold Echeverry accepted crime as a minor in...

Hong Kong held a welcome ceremony for domestically...

Supreme Court of Cassation | Civil jurisprudence detail

Rains, floods and strong winds will hit South...

Telecom operators are improving their customers’ experiences through...

French state wants to argue its position on...

Parliament launches video for EU presidency, and it...

Edict José Antonio Fajardo Sánchez

The Supreme Court calls for the abolition of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy