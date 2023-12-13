The “chucho” and the “boy”, ideal companions to enjoy Lojano coffee – Crónica

Craft size. “The chucho and the boy”, coffee tradition and ideal companions to enjoy Lojano coffee.

On a national and international scale, the city of Loja has stood out as a benchmark in the coffee production, winning recognition in various competitions. This achievement has attracted the attention of specialty coffee fans, both local and foreign.

Accompanying this delicious coffee traditionhe “mutt” and the “young guy” have become the ideal companions to enjoy the lojano coffee. This drink—rooted in our ancestral customs—is enjoyed at any time of the day and can be enjoyed alone or in the company of delicious tamales, humitas, quimbolitos or a good bread with cheese.

Mutt

In an interview with Diario Crónica, Ángel Fernando Castillo Bermeo, owner of “Mil Artes”share details about the cloth filtersalso known as “mutt” in Loja. These filters are made with maria fabric to guarantee that the coffee does not leak during the preparation process.

The artisan emphasizes the importance of health and hygiene by mentioning that it is recommended change the “chucho” every 2 or 3 months, even advising to have an additional one. To ensure a proper cleaningsuggests discard the coffee residue, turn it over, wash it and let it drythus helping its reuse.

In addition, it highlights the growing demand for its product both locally and internationally, which has motivated it to offer it in different sizes: handmade (8 cm) for those who want a souvenir, personal (25 cm) and traditional or family (32 cm).

It is important to mention that the ““chucho” lojano It is accompanied by the “young guy”—support made of cedar wood or iron, according to the clients’ preference.

Los Prices vary depending on size, ranging between USD 3 and USD 25. This diversity of options seeks to serve a wide range of clients, from those looking for a decorative detail to those who require a quality complement for their coffee experience.

Requests

With his extensive experience, Ángel highlights that he produces a dozen medium-sized filters and two dozen large-sized filters daily. Among the most requested, stands out, the “muttThe handmade size is especially popular among locals and visitors, this size is the favorite among those looking for a detail to decorate their home or to give as a gift to someone special. (YO)

Given

The “Mil Artes” store, located on Bolívar streets between Rocafuerte and Miguel Riofrío, also accepts personalized orders.

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

