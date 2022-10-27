Home News From 0 to 21:00 on October 27, Urumqi, Xinjiang added 7 new local confirmed cases, 66 local asymptomatic infections – yqqlm
News

From 0 to 21:00 on October 27, Urumqi, Xinjiang added 7 new local confirmed cases, 66 local asymptomatic infections – yqqlm

by admin

Source title: From 0 to 21:00 on October 27, 7 new local confirmed cases were added in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 66 local asymptomatic infections

On October 27, the Information Office of the People’s Government of Urumqi, Xinjiang held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. It was notified at the meeting that from 00:00 to 21:00 on October 27, 7 new local confirmed cases were reported in Urumqi City, including: 3 cases in Tianshan District, 3 cases in Shayibak District, and 1 case in Shuimogou District; new local asymptomatic infections 66 cases, of which: 16 in Tianshan District, 12 in Shayibak District, 11 in High-tech Zone (new urban area), 11 in Shuimogou District, 6 in Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District), and 10 in Midong District .

See also  It will not be capitalism that will save us from covid - Mariana Mazzucato

You may also like

Letta: “Renzi wants to destroy us and acts...

Henan fell? It is said that 20,000 infected...

Treviso, nine convicted for the blitz against the...

A man stabbed five people in the Milanofiori...

The former politician who denounced the online scam...

Boy saved by helicopter from the Brenta river:...

Giorgetti: expected rate hike, we trust in ECB...

Qiushi.com commentator: Deeply understand the “six persistence” and...

Valperga, teacher invested in the historic center

Hong Kong media: Shi Taifeng in charge of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy