Source title: From 0 to 21:00 on October 27, 7 new local confirmed cases were added in Urumqi, Xinjiang, 66 local asymptomatic infections

On October 27, the Information Office of the People’s Government of Urumqi, Xinjiang held a press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic. It was notified at the meeting that from 00:00 to 21:00 on October 27, 7 new local confirmed cases were reported in Urumqi City, including: 3 cases in Tianshan District, 3 cases in Shayibak District, and 1 case in Shuimogou District; new local asymptomatic infections 66 cases, of which: 16 in Tianshan District, 12 in Shayibak District, 11 in High-tech Zone (new urban area), 11 in Shuimogou District, 6 in Economic and Technological Development Zone (Toutunhe District), and 10 in Midong District .

