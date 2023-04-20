Motorcycle circulation is restricted during the Vallenato Festival

The Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, through decree 000373, restricted the circulation of all kinds of motorcycles from April 26 to April 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in the morning of the following day. , on the occasion of the Vallenata Legend Festival.

The objective is to guarantee mobility, reduce accident rates and avoid criminal actions, where those dates for which the visit of tourists and visitors are expected.

This measure also establishes the prohibition of using the Hurtado spa or bathing in the Guatapurí river, on the days of the festival from 6:00 in the afternoon to 6:00 in the morning of the next day.

The decree establishes an exception for members of the public force, traffic authorities, security personnel from state entities in the exercise of their activities, personnel from relief agencies, home messengers, journalists and cameramen. Everyone must be properly identified.

OTHER MEASURES

It was determined that commercial establishments where intoxicating beverages are sold and consumed, will be open to the public between 2:00 pm and 4:00 am the following day; except for economic activities such as parlor games (billiards), which may offer their services until 1:00 a.m.

Similarly, the closing time slot is maintained until 4:00 am for public events authorized by the Municipal Government Secretariat, from April 26 to 30.

Regarding the consumption of alcoholic beverages at events and/or public activities with the prior approval of the Municipal Government Secretariat, sales will be interrupted one hour before closing.

For its part, Decree No. 000374 restricts the entry into the city of children and adolescents without the accompaniment of a family member or a responsible adult, from April 26 to 30. If so, the minor will be delivered into custody to the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare.

Likewise, the entry of minors under 18 years of age to establishments for games of luck, chance, sale of liquor, cigarettes or tobacco products and that offer shows classified for adults is prohibited. It is also prohibited for minors under 15 years of age to work in public events and shows of the Vallenato Festival, and for them to be induced or deceived into entering or participating in activities not endorsed by current regulations.

In case of contravening the previous provisions, the police authorities must impose a fine of two (2) SMMLV and their vehicles will be immobilized by the corresponding authorities.

