Motorcyclist collided with car – seriously injured

A 35-year-old from the Grieskirchen district drove her car on Innbachtal Straße in the direction of Schnittering around 5 p.m. At the intersection with Brucknerstraße in Pichl near Wels, she wanted to turn left when suddenly a 75-year-old motorcyclist from Wels crashed into the rear car door. The motorcyclist flew over the car and landed in an adjacent meadow.
The 75-year-old was taken to the accident hospital in Linz by rescue helicopter. The police are investigating the exact course of the accident.
