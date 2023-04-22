Home » Motorcyclist collided with car – seriously injured
Motorcyclist collided with car – seriously injured

A 35-year-old from the Grieskirchen district drove her car on Innbachtal Straße in the direction of Schnittering around 5 p.m. At the intersection with Brucknerstraße in Pichl near Wels, she wanted to turn left when suddenly a 75-year-old motorcyclist from Wels crashed into the rear car door. The motorcyclist flew over the car and landed in an adjacent meadow.

The 75-year-old was taken to the accident hospital in Linz by rescue helicopter. The police are investigating the exact course of the accident.

