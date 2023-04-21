Home » Motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in Aguazul – news
News

Motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in Aguazul – news

by admin
Motorcyclist died in a traffic accident in Aguazul – news

The Casanare Health Secretariat revealed the latest results of the monitoring of the Water Quality Risk Index (IRCA), for the urban areas of Casanare, information that was collected during the months of January to March of this year.

According to the classification, according to the average risk level during the first quarter of 2023, the municipality of Támara is at medium risk; Herd Corozal, Maní, Orocué, Trinidad and La Salina, at low risk; while Aguazul, Chámeza, Nunchía, Paz de Ariporo, Sabanalarga, Sácama, San Luis de Palenque, Tauramena, Villanueva, Monterrey, Recetor, Pore and Yopal, are without risk.

The levels of risk in water quality occur in most cases due to failures in the operation, supply of inputs or maintenance of the Drinking Water Treatment Plants and the variation of climatic behavior in the municipalities.

The Casanare Health Secretariat invites the community of the department to take an active role in preventing risk situations due to water consumption, boiling the water resource for more than five minutes for direct consumption purposes and strengthening management protocols of liquid at household level.

Source: Government of Casanare

See also  Leading the way forward at a critical moment in historical development-A series of activities of President Xi Jinping's attendance at the 14th BRICS Leaders' Meeting_News Center-Xiamen.com

You may also like

Construction of the Guangdong Water Resources Allocation Project...

Philipp Plein focuses on exclusivity and makes his...

LDU, is the leader of Group A in...

Sentence for Iván Moreno for the ‘Ambulance Carousel’

Bagnaia and the “perfect bike” that led him...

CEE urges the generation of policies that favor...

Earth day

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, bombarded with negative...

Relations with Taiwan continue despite pressure from China

Karol G swept the Latin American Music Awards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy