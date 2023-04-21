Home » Bundestag wants to accelerate the spread of so-called smart meters
Bundestag wants to accelerate the spread of so-called smart meters

Bundestag wants to accelerate the spread of so-called smart meters

The Bundestag wants to accelerate the spread of intelligent electricity meters. A corresponding draft law has now been passed.

Image: Canva

Together with the CDU, the traffic light factions SPD, Greens and FDP voted to legally promote the installation of intelligent electricity meters. By the end of 2032 at the latest, smart meters should be in use across Germany. A plan that should be worthwhile for both network operators and end customers.

The operation of intelligent electricity meters should cost users a maximum of 20 euros. There is an exception for households with controllable consumption devices such as heat pumps, which have to pay a maximum of 50 euros per year. With the help of such smart meters, network operators can understand exactly when and where the electricity demand is particularly high or particularly low.

Ultimately, this can lead to electricity being offered at a lower price at times when demand is low than at peak times. In combination with dynamic electricity prices, it would therefore be worthwhile to leave the washing machine running early in the morning instead of in the afternoon. In addition, fluctuating performance of wind and solar energy can be specifically addressed.

From 2025, all electricity providers must also offer dynamic electricity tariffs.

Since the data is collected digitally, it can be conveniently read and analyzed using your own smartphone. This enables consumers to better assess how their electricity consumption is distributed throughout the day and in which areas there may still be potential for savings. At least in theory. In the coming years we will find out whether smart meters will also have a major impact in practice.

