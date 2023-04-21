Delicious recipe for every occasion

Lasagna is the ultimate dish for everyday or special occasions when you want to celebrate with the people you care about. Preparing this Asparagus Lasagna with Ham isn’t a day-long affair—the dish can be prepared in no time. It is not necessary to cook the ragù for a long time or to prepare the béchamel sauce. It is enough to layer the components one by one.

Recipe for asparagus lasagne with ham

You can prepare fresh pasta for this dish if you have the time, but purchasing lasagna sheets, fresh or dried, is also a fantastic option. Depending on how much time you have, you can choose the leaves that you like best. Some don’t need to be pre-cooked, while others need to be cooked for a few minutes. Be careful not to overcook the pasta or it will become mushy and lose its flavor.

Ingredients

680 g green asparagus

5 fresh or dried lasagne sheets

440 g mozzarella or burrata

200 grams of cooked ham

50g grated Parmesan, plus more for sprinkling

1 small onion, chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

salt and pepper

Asparagus lasagne with ham – preparation