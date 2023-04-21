against Juventus in the Italian Cup there will be- breaking latest news

The reaction from Inter was not long in coming and, with a note released in the early afternoon, underlined its regret: “I am sorry to note that the victim has become the only culprit”. After summarizing the situation, the Viale della Liberazione club adds that “it feels it has to renew its closeness and support for its player – who had rejoiced in the face of blatant racist Buu and the vulgar attitude of some people, even if the closure of the Curva, previously ordered, was then canceled – and he expresses his great displeasure in acknowledging that the victim has become the only culprit».