Venus of Botticelli influencer, the irony of Chiara Ferragni on the resemblance to a photo of her from 2020

Venus of Botticelli influencer, the irony of Chiara Ferragni on the resemblance to a photo of her from 2020

A blonde woman eating a pizza, with her right hand holding up a slice, both elbows on the table, with Lake Como in the background. Chiara Ferragni took a photo like this in 2020, and now the Ministry of Tourism in its chat campaign launched together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani and that of Sport Andrea Abodi on the beauties of Italy has chosen, among others, an image of Venus by Botticelli influencer really similar to that shot. So even the real influencer, the entrepreneur with almost 30 million followers on Instagram, ironically comments on the suspicious resemblance. «In June 2020 I was asked to be the face of a ministerial bell to promote our country in the world», jokes Ferragni, «I accepted on condition that I could do it for free and revealing the secret of regenerating pizza». On the other hand, Sgarbi, very critical of the campaign, had immediately branded it as “something for Ferragni”.

Chiara Ferragni, Instagram story

