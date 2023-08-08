Home » Motorcyclist dies in traffic accident in San Salvador
News

Motorcyclist dies in traffic accident in San Salvador

by admin
Motorcyclist dies in traffic accident in San Salvador

In the afternoon of this Monday, August 7, the National Civil Police (PNC) confirmed the death of a motorcyclist in a traffic accident in San Salvador.

According to the police institution, the road accident occurred on kilometer 3 ½ of the Carretera de Oro, at the height of the Montes de San Bartolo 3 Sports Complex.

Elements of the PNC were present in the area to carry out the corresponding inspection and redirect vehicular traffic, in a step where only one lane has been enabled as a result of this fact

See also  They capture Colombians linked to a network of fraud and extortion in Ahuachapán

You may also like

Body found near Hurtado

Polytechnic network, the Region strengthens post-diploma investment —...

Ambassador Mayorga confirms bilateral meeting with Biden administration

The Growing Scope of Curfews for Migrant Family...

Relive the great goal scored by Luis Díaz...

Municipality of Naples – The definitive project for...

Ecuador receives the first 20 tactical vehicles from...

Elder Dayán Díaz shared a meeting with Maluma...

Formez supports the participation of 10 Apulian Municipalities...

Remodeling of the façade of the Guano museum

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy