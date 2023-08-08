Motorcyclist dies in traffic accident in San Salvador

In the afternoon of this Monday, August 7, the National Civil Police (PNC) confirmed the death of a motorcyclist in a traffic accident in San Salvador.

According to the police institution, the road accident occurred on kilometer 3 ½ of the Carretera de Oro, at the height of the Montes de San Bartolo 3 Sports Complex.

🔴 SERIOUS TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN CARRETERA DE ORO They report a strong traffic accident on Carretera de Oro, in the direction of San Bartolo. According to a preliminary report, the event resulted in a deceased motorcyclist. pic.twitter.com/rrtsPux337 – La Huella newspaper (@LaHuellaSV) August 7, 2023

Elements of the PNC were present in the area to carry out the corresponding inspection and redirect vehicular traffic, in a step where only one lane has been enabled as a result of this fact

