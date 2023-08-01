Home » Motorcyclists who expose life on the highway
Motorcyclists who expose life on the highway

Motorcyclists who expose life on the highway

It has already become customary to observe scenes in which, due to irresponsibility, life is put in danger. It is precisely the situation that one of our photojournalists captured on a tour of the Troncal del Caribe highway, a section between the La Lucha and Gaira neighborhoods, near the industrial zone where these two motorcyclists exposed their integrity by pushing to earn a few extra pesos. with one of their legs to a taxi while with the other they maneuvered their wheels for a journey of more than two kilometers. This is yet another example of the lack of operation on the part of the Traffic Police that did not appear to punish them in an exemplary manner, and incidentally prevent maneuvers like this from continuing to increase the number of accidents in Santa Marta. Photo RL INFORMER

