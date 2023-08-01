Title: WHO Emphasizes the Integration of Traditional and Complementary Medicines Amid Global Health Crisis

Subtitle: Traditional medicine, natural therapies, and western medicine can harmoniously coexist, says WHO

In a major initiative to address the current global health crisis, the World Health Organization (WHO) has affirmed its commitment to incorporating traditional and complementary medicines into public health systems. The WHO’s bold strategy for 2014-2023 aims to tackle pressing health issues by embracing a range of treatments, including naturopathy, acupuncture, homeopathy, and various manual therapies such as chiropractic and osteopathy. Additional techniques such as qigong, tai chi, yoga, thermal medicine, and other physical, mental, spiritual therapies are also part of this comprehensive approach.

Recognizing the need to explore innovative solutions, the WHO believes that combining traditional medicine, natural therapies, and western medicine can lead to a harmonious and beneficial outcome. This innovative strategy offers a potentially transformative approach to healthcare, particularly when it comes to prioritizing patients’ quality of life when a cure is not possible with traditional medicine alone.

While traditional medicine encompasses ancient healing practices, complementary medicine integrates alternative treatments that support conventional medical approaches. By adopting a more holistic perspective, the WHO aims to bridge the gap between the two fields, offering patients a wider range of options for their well-being.

The WHO’s endorsement of traditional and complementary medicines proves critical, especially since the world is enduring an unprecedented health crisis. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact millions of lives, incorporating these alternative treatments could provide relief and support to individuals suffering from a variety of health problems. This comprehensive approach has the potential to alleviate the immense pressure on healthcare systems worldwide.

Moreover, the global health agency believes that by integrating the best of both worlds, governments and health authorities can optimize resources, enhance patient care, and promote overall well-being. By recognizing the legitimacy of these alternative therapies, the WHO is paving the way for a more inclusive and patient-centered healthcare system.

The WHO’s strategic vision for the next decade demonstrates its commitment to prioritizing individuals’ health and well-being. As traditional and complementary medicines gain recognition on a global scale, governments, policymakers, and medical professionals would do well to embrace this integrated approach to healthcare. By working together, and by fully embracing the potential of traditional and complementary medicines, we can usher in a new era of healthcare that brings relief and healing to individuals worldwide.

