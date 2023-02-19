â€œI have never given indications of carrying out an inquiry into Fedez’s alleged homosexuality. And I’m sorry for these exaggerated insults». Mario Giordano thus responds to the stories posted by Fedez in which the rapper accused the journalist of Out of the core (Rete4) to be the model of Serie B journalism. It doesn’t exist, I have never planned and I have no plans for any service of this type a Out of the core. Investigations will be broadcast on Tuesday on the topics I have always dealt with and which concern citizens’ problems: I will talk about the economic crisis and unemployment, security, those who have an occupied house and are unable to repossess their home. These are the battles I’m spending my energy on. There will be nothing on San Remo». Yet Fedez assures that a journalist contacted some of his friends and asked questions about his alleged homosexuality: “She is a collaborator who works with various Mediaset programs and also with us, but I cannot answer for everything a person does: if he stabs someone on the street, I certainly cannot be held responsible.’ So is it a personal initiative of the journalist? â€œI repeat. I never thought of making an inquiry into Fedez’s homosexuality».