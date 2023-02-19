Usa, Jimmy Carter dying: the former president remained in the White House for only one term

Jimmy Carter he is dying. The former president of the United States “has decided to spend what remains of his life at home with his family” and from today he will receive cure palliative instead of further medical interventions. The made it known Carter Center, the foundation desired and created by the now 98-year-old former president. Carter’s decision was in the air. At 98, the longest-serving president in American history had long discussed with his family the possibility of giving up treatment.

In the last few years Carter has overcome a series of serious health crises, including a melanoma that later spread to her liver and brain. In 2015, the former president underwent surgery to eliminate a tumor in his liver. The therapeutic treatment ended last year after Carter experimented with a special drug.

