The transit of vehicles is growing sharply on the entire Veneto motorway network, and with the first week of August Cav foresees four weekends of intense traffic along the Mestre bypass and the ring road (A57). In particular, Friday 5, Saturday 6 and 20, and Sunday 21 and 28 August will be the days with the “red stamp” of the summer season. As in previous years, there are no ‘black sticker’ days, those characterized by critical situations and heavy repercussions on traffic.

“We do not foresee major problems, – said the president of the concessionaire, Luisa Serato today – but the fact remains that we are ready to intervene in the unfortunate hypothesis that queues should form that force users to remain under the sun on the motorway”.

Should this occur, 12,000 bottles of chilled water are available that the traffic assistants will take care to deliver to travelers. A fixed Red Cross garrison with ambulance will also be set up in correspondence with the Arino Est service area.