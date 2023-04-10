It is a tragic day for the Ramsau mountain rescue service (Liezen district): in front of his comrades, a 45-year-old mountain rescuer slipped near the summit of the Hoher Dachstein and fell 100 meters down. His colleagues fought for his life, but in vain.

The 45-year-old made a private ski tour on the Hoher Dachstein. On the ascent he met a comrade who was already on his way back down to the valley. He continued his way up the mountain on foot – alone.

Accident just before the summit

In the last third of the Randkluft via ferrata, just before the summit, the accident happened: the 45-year-old slipped and fell about 100 meters down.

His comrade had to witness the accident. “He immediately got back up and tried everything to save his life,” says Heribert Eisl, local manager of the Ramsau mountain rescue service, when asked by OÖN.

Two more mountain rescuers came, together they cared for the casualty until the arrival of the emergency doctor, who continued their efforts. However, the rescue attempts were in vain: the 45-year-old succumbed to his serious injuries at the scene of the accident.

