Doron Leidner will probably no longer be available to Wiener Austria this season in the Admiral Bundesliga. As the Israeli team player announced on Instagram on Monday, he suffered torn ligaments in his ankle in the league game against Salzburg. He will have to take a break for six to eight weeks. Leidner was loaned out by Austria from Olympiakos Piraeus until the end of the season. The Bundesliga season ends on June 3rd.

The 20-year-old left-back had to leave the field after 33 minutes in Salzburg after Nicolas Capaldo kicked his ankle. For referee Christian-Petru Ciochirca, the kick that Capaldo put through the legs of Austrian Lukas Mühl was not enough for an exclusion according to the TV pictures.

