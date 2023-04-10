10.04.2023

China announced on Monday the end of the three-day military exercise. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the military exercise is a serious warning against “Taiwan independence” separatist forces colluding with external forces to provoke. Japan, the European Union have expressed concern. Russia said Beijing had every right to respond to repeated “provocations” against China and conduct military exercises around Taiwan.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website)China announces end to three-day military drill around Taiwan. Chinese state media CCTV reported that the spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command, Colonel Shi Yi, said on Monday evening that from April 8 to 10, the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army successfully completed the tasks of the patrol around Taiwan Island and the “United Sword” exercise. , A comprehensive test of the military’s multi-service and arms integrated joint combat capability under actual combat conditions. The troops in the theater are ready to fight at all times and are ready to fight at any time, resolutely smashing any form of “Taiwan independence” separatism and foreign interference attempts.

The Mainland Affairs Council said on Monday that in order to achieve intimidation, BeijingTaiwanese peopleAs a result, some Taiwanese media may assist in increasing coverage of PLA military exercises, with the aim of intensifying the internal unrest in Taiwanese society and achieving political goals. Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported that the MAC stated that whether the Taiwan media accepted the instructions from the mainland to increase the coverage of the PLA’s military exercises, the MAC currently has no direct relevant information. , completely reproduced directly according to the CCP’s official media.” The MAC calls on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait to communicate peacefully and rationally. Do not misjudge the situation, escalate the tension in the Taiwan Strait and the region, damage cross-strait relations, and try to force the Taiwanese people to submit by intimidation of force. Such an attempt will never succeed.

At the regular press conference of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs this Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also expressed his position on the military exercise. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, he said that this is a serious warning against “Taiwan independence” separatist forces colluding with external forces to provoke, and it is a necessary action to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A Japanese government spokesman said on Monday that Japan has been “very concerned” about China‘s military drills around Taiwan, Reuters reported. Japan has long been concerned about China‘s military activities in the region, given its southern islands’ proximity to Taiwan. The European Union also expressed concern on Monday, saying that the Taiwan issue should not resort to force because any escalation or accident would have a huge global impact. Russia also commented on Monday, saying Beijing had every right to respond to repeated “provocations” against China and conduct military exercises around Taiwan.

