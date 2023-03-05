Deutsche Telekom, Google and GSMA have developed a new industry-wide standard for eSIM transfer. Until now, it was cumbersome to transfer the profile from an old smartphone to a new one. Now handling becomes easier.

Transfer profile in a few steps

The electronic chip is permanently installed in the end device (“embedded SIM”) and, unlike the classic SIM card, is controlled by radio. Thanks to the new standard, an eSIM profile can be easily and securely transferred from the old to a new mobile phone. Both devices must be in close proximity to each other. The setup wizard guides you through the individual steps and the process itself only takes a few seconds. There is no longer a need to install an app, look up information on the website or contact customer service. Until now, customers had to wait for a physical SIM card to be sent by post before they could activate the electronic profile. This step is now also omitted.

So far, Telekom is the only mobile phone company that offers the option of transferring an eSIM profile to another device. Google Pixel 7 owners will be among the first to take advantage of the new feature. eSIM transfer should soon be available on the Android platform for devices from other manufacturers.

Over 40 percent of new customers have an eSIM

Since its launch in 2016, the eSIM has had a niche existence for a long time. Many customers preferred to stick with the classic SIM card or didn’t even know what an eSIM actually was. According to Telekom, 40 percent of new Telekom customers now have an electronic profile. If you want to use an eSIM, you need a corresponding tariff and a compatible device.