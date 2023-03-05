She is 23 years old, takes on global corporations and describes herself as an “anarchist kitten”. Nelly Keusch tells what drives Maia Arson Crimew in the podcast.

"NZZ Akzent": The woman from Lucerne who hacked the US authorities

Antonia Moser, Romana Costa



What does the inside of a Tesla warehouse look like? And whose names are actually on the American no-fly list? These are questions that Maia Arson Crimew is interested in. So much so that she’s scouring the entire internet for answers. If necessary, they also resort to illegal means.

A lawsuit against the 23-year-old from Lucerne has been pending in the United States since 2021. But because Switzerland is not extraditing any of its citizens, it is currently in no danger. On the contrary: on the Internet, she has become something of a celebrity. So much so that it has now become too much for her. Crimew has taken a break.

But now she has made her “comeback” and is back in the spotlight. The NZZ business editor Nelly Keusch spoke to Maia Arson Crimew about her activism, a candidacy for the Juso and her non-binary gender identity.

