a fusion of psychedelia, Cuban danzón, Peruvian cumbia and many other musical styles from the Caribbean, these are Mexico’s La Redada. They were founded by DJ and drummer Carlos Icaza with musicians with experience playing in rock’n’roll bands, from where they brought electric guitars, Farfisa organs and various percussions.

They debuted as a forty-fiver with covers of Ábrete Sésamo and Jipi Juárez. The first is from the workshop of Ramon Márquez, bandleader of the famous Mexican big band. It is led by a moving cha cha cha groove. Márquez’s recording had a major influence on the music of La Redada.

After all, like other composers and performers of the danzón, for example Acerina, a Cuban musician who lived in Mexico for a long time. And especially drummers like Leo Acosta. Jipi Juárez, on the other hand, is a lively disco piece. It was written by bassist Julio Ernesto Estrada. Under the name Tifit Hayed, he released a single by Colombian Latin Afrobeat Wganda Kenya.

Open Sesame (The Raid)

Jipi Juárez (The Raid)

Open Sesame (Ramón Márquez)

Tifit Hayed (Wganda Kenya)

