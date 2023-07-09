EQS-Adhoc: VIB Vermögen AG increases forecast due to significant interest income from the conclusion of a loan agreement with DIC Asset AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Forecast

VIB Vermögen AG increases forecast due to significant interest income from the conclusion of a loan agreement with DIC Asset AG

VIB Vermögen AG, Tilly-Park 1, 86633 Neuburg/Donau, July 7th, 2023

VIB Vermögen AG (ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0) will realize significant interest income as a result of concluding a loan agreement with DIC Asset AG. As a result, the Management Board now expects the Funds from Operations (FFO) key figure before taxes and minorities* to be in a range between EUR 68 and 74 million (previously: EUR 58-64 million).

Following a resolution by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, VIB Vermögen AG today concluded a loan agreement to grant a loan of EUR 200 million with interest at market conditions and a term of up to 2 years to the parent company DIC Asset AG. The loan is secured, as is customary in the market, with a security package in favor of the company.

The Management Board of VIB Vermögen AG

* Explanation: Operating result from property management, before depreciation, taxes, profits from sales and development projects and other non-recurring or non-cash income components.

