EQS-Adhoc: VIB Vermögen AG increases forecast due to significant interest income from the conclusion of a loan agreement with DIC Asset AG

EQS-Adhoc: VIB Vermögen AG increases forecast due to significant interest income from the conclusion of a loan agreement with DIC Asset AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Forecast
VIB Vermögen AG increases forecast due to significant interest income from the conclusion of a loan agreement with DIC Asset AG

07.07.2023 / 19:29 CET/EST
Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News – a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer / publisher is responsible for the content of the notification.

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

VIB Vermögen AG increases forecast due to significant interest income from the conclusion of a loan agreement with DIC Asset AG

VIB Vermögen AG, Tilly-Park 1, 86633 Neuburg/Donau, July 7th, 2023

VIB Vermögen AG (ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0) will realize significant interest income as a result of concluding a loan agreement with DIC Asset AG. As a result, the Management Board now expects the Funds from Operations (FFO) key figure before taxes and minorities* to be in a range between EUR 68 and 74 million (previously: EUR 58-64 million).

Following a resolution by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, VIB Vermögen AG today concluded a loan agreement to grant a loan of EUR 200 million with interest at market conditions and a term of up to 2 years to the parent company DIC Asset AG. The loan is secured, as is customary in the market, with a security package in favor of the company.

The Management Board of VIB Vermögen AG

* Explanation: Operating result from property management, before depreciation, taxes, profits from sales and development projects and other non-recurring or non-cash income components.

Contact

VIB Vermögens AG

Investor Relations:

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-961

Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1961

E-Mail: [email protected]

Ende der Insider information

07/07/2023 CET/CEST
media archive below

Language: German Company: VIB Vermögen AG Tilly-Park 1 86633 Neuburg/Donau Germany Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 961 Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1961 E-mail: [email protected] -ag.de Internet: www.vib-ag.de ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0 WKN: A2YPDD Stock exchanges: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1675593

End of message EQS News Service

1675593 07.07.2023 CET/CEST

