Tomorrow (June 22nd) the Altmühlsee Festival will start in Muhr am See. Also included in the program are the gangster comedy “Two like Bonnie and Clyde” and the story of a notorious cheater “Gatte grilled”. For a long time it was unclear what the third piece on the open-air stage in the Altmühlsee information center should be. Now it’s “The duck stays in” and that was actually obvious, says director Harald Molocher:

program below altmuehlsee-festspiele.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook