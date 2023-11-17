Multiple Victims Reported in Shooting at New Hampshire State Psychiatric Hospital

Shooting at New Hampshire State Psychiatric Hospital Leaves Multiple Victims

New Hampshire State Police have reported that there are “multiple victims” after a shooting at a state psychiatric hospital. The suspect in the shooting is dead and the situation is “contained,” according to the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Police officials are currently sweeping the hospital, a security official told CNN. The incident is still unfolding and more details are expected to emerge.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as they become available.

